Коллекционный дизайн: все лучшее с выставки Design Miami/Basel 2017 в обзоре Instagram

Галерея Jousse Entreprise (Париж)

@jousseentreprise Pierre Paulin Élysée set on our booth at Design Miami/ Basel

Галерея R & Company (Нью-Йорк)

Gallery FUMI (Лондон)

@gallery_fumi Зеркало и стол Stella Velata. Stella Velata 1 & Stella Velata 2 by #samorlandomiller debut works @designmiami /Basel 2017

Galerie kreo (Париж, Лондон)

@galeriekreo Relaxing moment on the ice skating daybed in hectic Basel!

Victor Hunt (Брюссель)

@VictorHuntGallery returns to Design Miami/Basel for its annual participation with the European premier of the Vaalbeek Project by Tomas Alonso!

Galerie Maria Wettergren (Париж)

@designmiami A closer look at the Large Growth Table by #MathiasBengtsson, combining technology and traditional craftsmanship, on view at #GalerieMariaWettergren #DesignMiamiBasel #DMB17 #DesignMiami

galerie philippe gravier (Париж)

@designmiami Japanese architect #SouFujimoto’s Forest of Books at Galerie @Philippe_Gravier imagines a new form of a library in a single systematic structure made of iron and stainless steel. #DesignMiamiBasel #DMB17 #GaleriePhilippeGravier

галерея carpenters workshop gallery (Париж, лондон, нью-йорк)

@carpentersworkshop Cветильник Concrete Base, дизайнер Начо Карбонель. Boy Attitude #nachocarbonell #carpentersworkshopgallery

Галерея maison rapin (париж)

@maisonrapin Robert Goossens: Single-flower vases (Rock cristal & gilt bronze) on «Wheat» table (Gilt bronze, brass and glass) - Paris, Circa 1970

ammann Gallery (Кельн)

@ammann_gallery 'Presenze Glass Vase' by Studio Nucleo @designmiami #ammanngallery #studionucleo #dmb2017

Galleria rossella colombari (Милан)

@galleriarossellacolombari At this year's edition of @designmiami_basel the Gallery will focus the excellence of Italian modern design. The gallery's booth is intended as a sort of Salon, a symposium for collectors. Unique piece designed for Casa Galli, Cirimido, Como in 1949-51.

Galerie Vivid (Роттердам)

@designmiami Beautiful examples of historic and contemporary tapestries and rugs can be found throughout the fair this year including this historic example @galerievivid #DesignMiamiBasel

Галерея Pierre Marie Giraud (Брюссель)

@thatobscureobjectofdesire Tea Bowl by Takuro Kuwata (2017) at Pierre Marie Giraud, Design Miami

Галерея Heritage Gallery (Москва)

Galerie Jacques Lacoste (Париж)