Звездные террасы Как отдыхают знаменитости
ДИЗАЙНЕРЫ И ИХ СОБАКИ Питомцы знаменитостей
ТОП-20: ЛЮДИ В ЧЕРНОМ Самые стильные архитекторы и дизайнеры
От 33 кв. метров Дизайн маленьких квартир
Мода
Красота
Звезды
Отношения
Стиль жизни
ELLE Decoration
ГороскопыТестыВидеоЭнциклопедия

вход

Рассылка ElleiPad версия

Полная версия

Мода
Красота
Звезды
Отношения
Стиль жизни
ELLE Decoration
ГороскопыТестыВидеоЭнциклопедия

ELLE Decoration

Все об актуальных трендах в дизайне интерьера, знаковых предметах декора и главных именах индустрии.

21 июня 2017

Коллекционный дизайн: все лучшее с выставки Design Miami/Basel 2017 в обзоре Instagram

В поисках необычных дизайнерских объектов и предметов мебели, выпущенных ограниченным тиражом, декораторы и галеристы отправляются в июне в Базель. В этом году в выставке принимали участие 47 галерей с уникальными малотиражными предметами разных эпох. Лучшие стенды салона вошли в нашу подборку!

Галерея Jousse Entreprise (Париж)

@jousseentreprise Pierre Paulin Élysée set on our booth at Design Miami/ Basel

Галерея R & Company (Нью-Йорк)

Gallery FUMI (Лондон)

@gallery_fumi Зеркало и стол Stella Velata. Stella Velata 1 & Stella Velata 2 by #samorlandomiller debut works @designmiami /Basel 2017

Galerie kreo (Париж, Лондон)

@galeriekreo Relaxing moment on the ice skating daybed in hectic Basel!

Victor Hunt (Брюссель)

@VictorHuntGallery returns to Design Miami/Basel for its annual participation with the European premier of the Vaalbeek Project by Tomas Alonso!

Galerie Maria Wettergren (Париж)

@designmiami A closer look at the Large Growth Table by #MathiasBengtsson, combining technology and traditional craftsmanship, on view at #GalerieMariaWettergren #DesignMiamiBasel #DMB17 #DesignMiami

galerie philippe gravier (Париж)

@designmiami Japanese architect #SouFujimoto’s Forest of Books at Galerie @Philippe_Gravier imagines a new form of a library in a single systematic structure made of iron and stainless steel. #DesignMiamiBasel #DMB17 #GaleriePhilippeGravier

галерея carpenters workshop gallery (Париж, лондон, нью-йорк)

@carpentersworkshop Cветильник Concrete Base, дизайнер Начо Карбонель. Boy Attitude #nachocarbonell #carpentersworkshopgallery

Галерея maison rapin (париж)

@maisonrapin Robert Goossens: Single-flower vases (Rock cristal & gilt bronze) on «Wheat» table (Gilt bronze, brass and glass) - Paris, Circa 1970

ammann Gallery (Кельн)

@ammann_gallery 'Presenze Glass Vase' by Studio Nucleo @designmiami #ammanngallery #studionucleo #dmb2017

Galleria rossella colombari (Милан)

@galleriarossellacolombari At this year's edition of @designmiami_basel the Gallery will focus the excellence of Italian modern design. The gallery's booth is intended as a sort of Salon, a symposium for collectors. Unique piece designed for Casa Galli, Cirimido, Como in 1949-51.

Galerie Vivid (Роттердам)

@designmiami Beautiful examples of historic and contemporary tapestries and rugs can be found throughout the fair this year including this historic example @galerievivid #DesignMiamiBasel

Галерея Pierre Marie Giraud (Брюссель)

@thatobscureobjectofdesire Tea Bowl by Takuro Kuwata (2017) at Pierre Marie Giraud, Design Miami

Галерея Heritage Gallery (Москва)

Galerie Jacques Lacoste (Париж)

Материалы по темам

Спецпроекты

Основной инстинктВесна пришла, а надеть снова нечего. Наши мемы зарядят на лучший шопинг!
Арт-выходныеКонцерт Дениса Мацуева в рамках программы Visa Art Weekend
Hair контурингИдеальное окрашивание для лета
Подписываемся под каждым!Конкурс на лучшего beauty-блогера
Еще один повод влюбитьсяРомантический конкурс, в котором каждый влюбленный-победитель
На скорую рукуКак сделать волосы чистыми и пышными за пару минут?
Оставайтесь в курсе новых событий в мире звезд, моды и красоты

Получать уведомления

X
Если вы забыли пароль, вы можете восстановить его здесь
Поздравляем!
Вы успешно подписались на рассылку ELLE
Поздравляем!
Вы успешно подписались на рассылку ELLE Decoration
Извините, произошла ошибка!
Попробуйте еще раз
Поздравляем!
Вы успешно активировали свою учетную запись и теперь можете использовать все преимущества Women's Network
Добро пожаловать!
Регистрация прошла успешно.
Добро пожаловать!
Регистрация прошла успешно. К сожалению, данный аккаунт не активен. Активируйте его по ссылке в письме. Также вы можете создать новый аккаунт.
Извините,
произошла ошибка!
Пробуйте еще раз